Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.64

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.64 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 7401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,482 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

