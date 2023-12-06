Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

