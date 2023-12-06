Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 55.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Accenture by 16.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.3% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 25,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $335.83 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $338.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.15. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.