Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 17,432 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

