Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

