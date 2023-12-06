Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $87.86 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

