Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 833 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cameco by 412.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Down 0.5 %

CCJ stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.