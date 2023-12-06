Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 914 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $234.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $174.62 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.