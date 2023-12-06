Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Blink Charging worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $93,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,916,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,983.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,000 shares of company stock valued at $872,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.30. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $43.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

