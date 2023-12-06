Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Block traded as high as $68.40 and last traded at $68.25. 2,553,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,531,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares worth $1,487,371. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.06 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

