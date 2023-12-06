Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

