Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,346.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,148.01 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,007.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2,934.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

