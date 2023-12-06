Boston Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,925 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,925 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

LNG opened at $169.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

