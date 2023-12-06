Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,633,000 after buying an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

