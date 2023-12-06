Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.6 %

K stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

