Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 442 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $419.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

