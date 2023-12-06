Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

APH stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

