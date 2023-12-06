Boston Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

