BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Lowered to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

BOX stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BOX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in BOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BOX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

