Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
