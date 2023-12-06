Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHFAP opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

