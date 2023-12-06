Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

