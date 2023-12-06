Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

