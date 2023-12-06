British & American (LON:BAF) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

British & American (LON:BAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British & American Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BAF stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a PE ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.22. British & American has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.92 ($0.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About British & American

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

