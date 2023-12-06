BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 239 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

