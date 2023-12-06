BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,564 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About SSR Mining



SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

