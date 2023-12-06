BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 332 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 42.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.