BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 463 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

