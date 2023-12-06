BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 753 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $3,716,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 485,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,165,000 after purchasing an additional 244,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 132,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.