BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.68%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.