BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 11,887 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

