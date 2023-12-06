BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 11,887 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
NYSE:LAC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Suddenly markets are betting on Hagerty, AutoZone after UAW
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Nutanix nails 52-week highs on AI-driven growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.