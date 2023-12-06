BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 324 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after buying an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after purchasing an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

