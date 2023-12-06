BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 488 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

