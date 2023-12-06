BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 7,584 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

