BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $698.84.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Simply Good Foods: Winner in the Ozempic Weight-Loss Trend
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Suddenly markets are betting on Hagerty, AutoZone after UAW
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nutanix nails 52-week highs on AI-driven growth
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.