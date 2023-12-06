BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $690.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $698.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.