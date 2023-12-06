BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

UDR Profile



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

