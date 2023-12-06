BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Methanex worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Methanex Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

