BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $231.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $236.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,405 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,725. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.