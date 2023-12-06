BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,566 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Trading Up 0.5 %

PTC stock opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $160.82.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.