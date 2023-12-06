BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ball by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Ball Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.