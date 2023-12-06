BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 737.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 47.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

