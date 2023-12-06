BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.41 Million in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after buying an additional 274,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 180,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.2 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.19. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.