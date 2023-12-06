BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,376 shares of company stock worth $3,469,788 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

