BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 89 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $237.99 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

