BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

