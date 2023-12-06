BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

