BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,596,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 71.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,414,000 after buying an additional 107,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

