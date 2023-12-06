BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

