BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,079 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Precision Drilling worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

