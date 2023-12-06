BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,593 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth $25,578,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 120.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.